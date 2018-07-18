Remember when Bad Robot’s Overlord was supposed to be a Cloverfield movie? Well, that’s not the case anymore. The new film from J.J. Abrams’ production company is its very own thing, and quite a weird thing it is.

Paramount didn’t even release an official synopsis with the first trailer for Overlord, but the trailer seems to follow what we’ve heard about the mysterious project so far. Set during WWII the eve of D-Day, it follows a group of Allied soldiers after their plane gets shot down. They stumble into a Nazi-occupied village to discover some twisted medical experiments. There’s freaky contorted bodies, dozens of syringes with red fluid inside, and bodies suspended inside hanging bags. As if Nazis weren’t bad enough as is, now there’s Nazi mutant zombies.

Overlord comes from director Julius Avery and stars The Leftovers‘ Jovan Adepo, Black Mirror‘s Wyatt Russell, Game of Thrones‘ Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro, and Mathilde Ollivier. A few months back there were rumors Overlord would be the fourth film in the Cloverfield universe based on the fact that it’s produced by Lindsey Weber, who was also a producer on 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox. Abrams shot those down, but interestingly enough, did so after Paradox bombed. My wild guess? After the Netflix film proved to be a disaster (seriously that movie is baaad), Bad Robot decided to make Overlord its own thing, which is probably for the best. I’m sure the fix was as simple as deleting a final shot of the Clover monster rising up out of a Nazi camp.

Abrams has said a “true” Cloverfield 4 is in the works, but for now we’ve got this supernatural Nazi thriller to look forward to (maybe?). It’s Bad Robot’s first R-rated movie, so expect lots of nasty violence.