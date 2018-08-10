Over 1M Collected In Traffic Fines in These 5 Madison County Towns
The Madison County Town who collected the most is traffic fines brought in $424,975.00. That's a lot of loot.
About $250 million in fines and fees for traffic tickets and other violations were issued in NYS in 2017 according to the NYS Comptrollers office via Syracuse.com. Don't be another statistic! Follow the rules of the road!
11: Town Of Cazenovia
- $42,296
10: Town Of Madison
- $55,688
9: Town Of Eaton
- $74,031
8: Village Of Hamilton
- $80,021
7: Village Of Morrisville
- $82,900
6: Village Of Cazenovia
- $98,905
5: Town Of Nelson
- $116,284
4: Village Of Canastota
- $165,812
3: Town Of Lenox
- $175,709
2: Village Of Chittenango
- $184,633
1: Town Of Sullivan
- $424,975
According to Esurance, New York takes the third spot in the top 10 states where you’re most likely to see flashing lights in your rearview mirror:
1.Ohio
2. Pennsylvania
3. New York
4. California
5. Texas
6. Georgia
7. Virginia (sorry, lovers)
8. North Carolina
9. Massachusetts
10. Connecticut
[Source: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli via Michelle Breidenbach at Syracuse.com and Esurance]