The Madison County Town who collected the most is traffic fines brought in $424,975.00. That's a lot of loot.

About $250 million in fines and fees for traffic tickets and other violations were issued in NYS in 2017 according to the NYS Comptrollers office via Syracuse.com . Don't be another statistic! Follow the rules of the road!

11: Town Of Cazenovia

$42,296

10: Town Of Madison

$55,688

9: Town Of Eaton

$74,031

8: Village Of Hamilton

$80,021

7: Village Of Morrisville

$82,900

6: Village Of Cazenovia

$98,905

5: Town Of Nelson

$116,284

4: Village Of Canastota

$165,812

3: Town Of Lenox

$175,709

2: Village Of Chittenango

$184,633

1: Town Of Sullivan

$424,975

According to Esurance , New York takes the third spot in the top 10 states where you’re most likely to see flashing lights in your rearview mirror:

1.Ohio

2. Pennsylvania

3. New York

4. California

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Virginia (sorry, lovers)

8. North Carolina

9. Massachusetts

10. Connecticut

[Source: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli via Michelle Breidenbach at Syracuse.com and Esurance ]

