Boy Scouts of America have recalled their neckerchief slides in Central New York because they exceed the federal limit of lead.

The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Recall Details Description:

The recall involves Boy Scouts of America’s neckerchief slides sold in four styles (see photos below):

Red Wolf.

Green Bear.

Orange Lion.

Blue Webelos.

“Made in China” and P.O. number 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 are printed on a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slide.

The products were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 through August 2018 for about $6.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The Mayo Clinic says:

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years. Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.

Lead poisoning can be hard to detect even people who seem healthy can have high blood levels of lead. Signs and symptoms usually don't appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated. Signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children include:

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

Eating things, such as paint chips, that aren't food (pica)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

The recalled neckerchief slides were manufactured in China by Strategic Orient Sourcing, of China and distributed through Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C. Recall number: 18-239

[ Mayo Clinic / Consumer Product Safety Commission ]