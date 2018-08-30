O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Selling Flux Capacitor

Are you a fan of the Back To The Future movies? Well, O'Reilly's Auto Parts currently is selling the world's only Flux Capacitor.

On their website , they have a sales page for Flux Capacitors:

Product Information

Gigawatts: : 1.21

Material Compatibility: : Plutonium

Working Speed (mph): : 88 mph

Maximum Power: : 1.21 Gigawatts"

Currently, the product labeled " EB Enterprises - Flux Capacitor " is listed as not available for purchase.

Plutonium is required to properly operate Flux Capacitor.

Plutonium is used by the on-board nuclear reactor which then powers the Flux Capacitor to provide the needed 1.21 Gigawatts of Electrical Power.

Plutonium not Available at O'Reilly Auto Parts. Please contact your local supplier."

Good to know, that you can't buy Plutonium from an auto shop. However, Doc Brown did predict that plutonium would be available at drug stores in 1985. That prediction was wrong.

Once the time machine travels at 88 mph (142 km/h), light coming from the flux capacitor pulses faster until it becomes a steady stream of light. Then, time travel begins."

Maybe time travel will be real someday.

BONUS VIDEO