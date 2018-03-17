The 11-seeded Syracuse Orange are on to the next round.

'Cuse stymied TCU 57-52 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

The 6th seeded Horned Frogs shot 0-8 from 3-point range in the second-half after using a late first-half surge to take a 28-27 lead into the break.

The Orange offense had an unlikely leader - Marek Dolezaj shot 8-of-13 to score 17 points to rescue a cold shooting performance from Syracuse's top three scorers.

Oshae Brissett had 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while Tyus Battle and Frank Howard combined for 14 points on 6-of-23 shooting (including 2-of-10 from behind the arc).

It won't get any easier for Syracuse, who get the Midwest's No.3 seed, Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Sunday.