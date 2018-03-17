Orange Overcome TCU, To Play Mich St Sunday

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Frank Howard #23 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 11-seeded Syracuse Orange are on to the next round. 

'Cuse stymied TCU 57-52 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

The 6th seeded Horned Frogs shot 0-8 from 3-point range in the second-half after using a late first-half surge to take a 28-27 lead into the break.

The Orange offense had an unlikely leader - Marek Dolezaj shot 8-of-13 to score 17 points to rescue a cold shooting performance from Syracuse's top three scorers.

Oshae Brissett had 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while Tyus Battle and Frank Howard combined for 14 points on 6-of-23 shooting (including 2-of-10 from behind the arc).

It won't get any easier for Syracuse, who get the Midwest's No.3 seed, Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Sunday.

