The Undersheriff for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced his retirement.

Rob Swenszkowski started his law enforcement career in 1992 as a part-time corrections officer. In 2002 he became a deputy in the Civil Division.

In 2006, he became employed as a New York Mills Police Officer and eventually became Chief of that Department in 2009.

Swenszkowski returned to the Sheriff's Office in 2011, where he served as Undersheriff to Rob Maciol ever since.

Effective August 30th, 2018 Swenszkowski will retire from the county to take a job as a Professor of Practice in Justice Studies at Utica College.

Joseph Lisi, the current Chief Deputy of the Child Advocacy Center, will replace Swenszkowski.