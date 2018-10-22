Oneida City Police Looking for Two Men Wanted In Armed Robbery

Oneida City Police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred Friday.

According to police, the two suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Police are looking for 35-year-old Christopher Santilli and 23-year-old Alamo Clemente. Police believe, the two fled the scene of the robbery in Santilli's white Dodge Ram 3500 Dually. The license plate reads "903 45MJ."

Oneida City Police

Police are ordered to take both suspects into custody upon discovery. Citizens are not to approach the two men, as they are considered armed and dangerous. Instead, if you see either man or the white truck, you are asked to contact local authorities or Oneida City Police at (315) 363-2323.