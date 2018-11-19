It’s too bad William Goldman passed away last week. I would have loved to know what he thought of this Once Upon a Deadpool trailer. For the new PG-13-rated re-release of Deadpool 2 , Ryan Reynolds and company recruited Fred Savage to recreate his part in the iconic children’s film The Princess Bride — written by Goldman — and yuk it up with Deadpool. You can watch the extremely surreal trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for this new version of the movie:

To kick off the holiday season, the (sometimes) good guy in red is delivering the official trailer for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL from 20th Century Fox! Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth's reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. ‘Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,’ Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. ‘I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining...’

Yup, these Fred Savage scenes aren’t just for the trailer — Savage is in the new version of the movie, in what’s described as “an homage to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic The Princess Bride. ” And $1 of every ticket sold to Once Upon a Deadpool will be donated to cancer research.

Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters on December 12 and runs through Christmas Eve.