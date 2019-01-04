The Old Mill Restaurant Re-Opening in Old Forge

Adirondack residents got a Christmas present before year's end with the announcement that the Old Mill Restaurant will be reopening under new management.

Longtime friends, Crystal Laporte and Adam Matthews, who have been bartending at Daikers Inn for more than a decade are taking over the once popular spot in Old Forge.

Photo: Crystal Laporte

The Old Mill was a popular destination for locals and tourists who were disappointed to see it closed.

"This used to be a great place to eat. The food was amazing and the atmosphere was very relaxing. I have been to this place a few times in the last couple of years and it was closed," wrote one reviewer on TripAdvisor .

Another wrote , "so disappointed. This restaurant has been in Old Forge for years and always a great place to eat, socialize or just relax on the deck looking out to the serene Moose River."

In addition to the great atmosphere, The Old Mill was known for it's endless soup, salad and home-cooked style meals, making it the go-to staple in Old Forge for years.

Crystal and Adam have some new plans for the re-opening and beyond and say they'll be ready well before the tourist season begins.

