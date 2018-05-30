One of this year's most eagerly awaited package tours began last night (May 25) when ZZ Top and John Fogerty opened up their Blues and Bayous Tour at the Borgata Spa & Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

Fogerty and his band performed 24 songs. Although the set list (see below) weighed heavily on his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, including classics like opener "Travelin' Band," "Who'll Stop the Rain" and "Fortunate Son," he found space to work in solo hits such as "Centerfield," "Rock and Roll Girls" and "The Old Man Down the Road." Fogerty also paid tribute to the music of the South through covers of Brad Paisley's "Love and War," Hank Williams' "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)," Rockin' Sidney's "My Toot Toot" and Gary U.S. Bonds' "New Orleans."

Midway through the set, Fogerty called out Billy Gibbons for the world premiere of "The Holy Grail," a new song written by Fogerty. The studio version of the track will be released on June 8 and the two issued a preview of it on May 24.

ZZ Top opened their 14-song set (also below) with "Got Me Under Pressure" and continued with crowd-pleasers like "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Just Got Paid" and "Legs." They encored with "La Grange" and "Tush."

The tour continues tonight at the P.N.C. Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. They'll remain on the road through June 29, when the tour wraps up at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch. Minn. You can see all the dates here.

John Fogerty, May 25, 2018, Atlantic City, N.J. Set List

1. "Travelin' Band"

2. "Green River"

3. "Lookin' Out My Back Door"

4. "Hey Tonight"

5. "Rock and Roll Girls"

6. "Long as I Can See the Light"

7. "Love and War"

8. "Who'll Stop the Rain"

9. "Good Golly Miss Molly"

10. "Up Around the Bend"

11. "The Holy Grail"

12. "Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)"

13. "I Heard It Through the Grapevine"

14. "Born on the Bayou"

15. "My Toot Toot"

16. "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)"

17. "New Orleans"

18. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

19. "Down on the Corner"

20. "Centerfield"

21. "The Old Man Down the Road"

22. "Fortunate Son"

23. "Bad Moon Rising"

24. "Proud Mary"

ZZ Top, May 25, 2018, Atlantic City, N.J. Set List

1. "Got Me Under Pressure"

2. "I Thank You"

3. "Waitin' for the Bus"

4. "Jesus Just Left Chicago"

5. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

6. "Pearl Necklace"

7. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

8. "I Gotsta Get Paid"

9. "Sixteen Tons"

10. "Just Got Paid"

11. "Sharp Dressed Man"

12. "Legs"