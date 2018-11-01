Oh deer ! Car/deer accidents are on the rise in New York.

October and November are prime time every year for an increase in car/deer crashes. This year, it's higher than normal.

New York State Police responded to 20 more accidents involving deer in September compared to 2017. October was a little better but we still have another month to go and it's the month with the highest number of crashes.

Police are urging drivers to use caution on the roads, especially around dusk and dawn. Don't swerve to avoid hitting a deer. Police says you're more likely to hit another vehicle or driving off the road, hitting a tree or utility pole.

If you hit a deer, stay at the scene and call 911. An accident report can be completed by Troopers if your vehicle has over $1,000 in damage or if an involved person has been injured.

September 2017/83 collisions vs September 2018/ 103 collisions

October 2017/181 collisions vs October to the 24th 2018- 130 collisions

November 2017- 314 collisions....

2017 total collisions - 1,412

2018 total up to October 24 - 1,023 collisions