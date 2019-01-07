Off Duty Albany Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting

Utica Police say an off-duty Albany Police officer was involved in a shooting at 13-03 Lincoln Avenue that left a man dead.

Police say 35-year old Shatelle Hooks of Syracuse was found early Monday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the person who fired the shots was 34-year old Christofer Kitto of Albany.

An investigation revealed that an altercation ensued between Kitto and the victim when Hooks displayed a knife and tried to rob Kitto, who was in possession of $3,000.

Officials say Kitto drew a weapon and shot Hooks several times.

They say the shooting appears to be a justifiable homicide and no charges are being filed at this time. Kitto will be charged with one count of patronizing a prostitute.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223 3510