The list of October 2018 new music releases is highlighted by an unexpected treat for Journey fans: Steve Perry is back with his first solo album in nearly 25 years. Traces was co-produced by Perry and Thom Flowers, who has previously worked with Danny Elfman and Lagwagon , among others.

Elsewhere, Elvis Costello said he intended his upcoming studio project with the Impostors to echo the style of 1982’s Imperial Bedroom and 1998’s Painted From Memory . The late Lemmy Kilmister served as inspiration for the title track on High on Fire 's new record.

Ace Frehley 's Spaceman includes eight originals and a cover of the Eddie Money hit "I Wanna Go Back." A six-disc, 140-track expanded reissue of Imagine will be released on what would have been John Lennon 's 78th birthday.

Lindsey Buckingham 's upcoming three-disc compilation of solo material also includes live versions of some of his most famous Fleetwood Mac songs. There are also Christmas albums on the way from Eric Clapton and William Shatner , whose record boasts an all-star musical cast.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Oct. 5

Doyle Bramhall II, Shades [Eric Clapton, Tedeschi Trucks Band, others]

Grateful Dead, Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 1 – Big Rock Pow Wow ’69

High on Fire, Electric Messiah

Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (three-disc set)

Jackie Greene [Black Crowes], The Modern Lives: Vol. 2

John Lennon, Imagine: The Ultimate Collection

Jim James, Uniform Clarity

Sheryl Crow, Live at the Capitol Theatre: 2017 Be Myself Tour (Blu-ray)

Steve Perry, Traces

Oct. 12

Blues Traveler, Hurry Up & Hang Around

Dave Davies [Kinks], Decade

David Bowie, Loving the Alien [1983-1988] (11-disc box set)

Elvis Costello, Look Now

Elvis Presley, The Searcher (DVD)

Eric Clapton, Happy Xmas

John Hiatt, The Eclipse Sessions

Peter Holsapple and Alex Chilton, The Death of Rock

Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground

Oct. 19

Ace Frehley, Spaceman

Aldo Nova, 2.0

The Cranberries, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (Deluxe Edition)

Greta Van Fleet, Anthem of the Peaceful Army

Jason Isbell, Live From the Ryman

Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack

R.E.M., R.E.M. at the BBC

Whitesnake, Unzipped (acoustic box set)

Yoko Ono, Warzone

The Action [George Martin], Shadows and Reflections: The Complete Recordings 1964-1968The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown (deluxe edition)David Crosby, Here If You Listen The Kinks, The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society (five-disc reissue)William Shatner, Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album [Billy Gibbons, Rick Wakeman, Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren, Elliot Easton]Various artists, Harmony In My Head: UK Power Pop & New Wave 1977-1981 [Elvis Costello, Squeeze, Nick Lowe]

Coming in November

Metallica, … And Justice for All (reissue)

Jethro Tull, This Was: 50th Anniversary Edition

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set

Red Dragon Cartel [Jake E. Lee], Patina

John Mellencamp, Other People’s Stuff

Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (vinyl set)