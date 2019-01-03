Ocean Blue Owners Plan New Restaurant In Downtown Utica

There are so many fabulous restaurants to choose from in Utica - and now, there will be one more.

The owners of Ocean Blue say they plan to open another restaurant in downtown, but the details are a mystery.

According to WKTV , the restaurant owners - Michael and Francis Pezzolanella - made the announcement at their New Year's Eve party.

They say the restaurant will be very different from Ocean Blue - the restaurant that rests at the top of the Landmarc Building in Utica. The new restaurant will be able to accommodate large events. According to the Pezzolanella's - who will own and operate the new space - they hope to open by this fall.

Ocean Blue is known as much for its cosmopolitan decor and outdoor deck as it is for its upscale cuisine - featuring incredible seafood. We're excited to see what the Pezzolanella's will add to downtown's dining and venue options.

What kind of restaurant or venue would you like to see in downtown Utica?

[H/T WKTV.com]