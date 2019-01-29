O’Baby’s Wins ‘Best Wing’ For The 2nd Time in CNY Wing Wars

More than 250 people voted on the best wing in CNY, and the winner is...Everyone who attended! Right?

We had a great afternoon at the Central New York Wing Wars for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation . A record number of people came out to support local cancer patients and vote for the 'Best Chicken Wing' in CNY.

The winner of the '3rd Annual CNY Wing Wars' with the Best-Tasting Wing is O’Baby’s, (2nd place Campus Inn Pizza and 3rd spot went to Pizza Boys) while the Celebrity Judges chose Campus Inn Pizza (2nd place O’Baby ’s and 3rd spot went to Pizza Boys).

The 'Most Unique Wing' winner is O’Baby ’s , ( 2nd was Taste Of Laos, and 3rd place was Campus Inn Pizza) and the Celebrity Judges chose the Campus Inn Pizza (2nd place O’Baby ’s and 3rd spot went to Pizza Boys).

So if you haven't tried O'Babys , then you should! They won Best Wing 2018 and 2019 and Most Unique Wing 2019.

The 2019 Celebrity Judges included:

Senator Joe Griffo

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol

The Empire Plate’s Bill Vinci

WKTV Kristen Copeland

96.1 The Eagle Cindy McMullen

Participants included:

O’Baby’s

Campus Inn Pizza

Pizza Boys

A Taste of Laos

Killabrew

Pie Squared for Best Wing

Dinosaur BBQ

Piggy Pat’s

Pizza Classic

Franco’s Pizza of Whitesboro

Hot Off The Brick

Tony’s of Westmoreland

The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation offers financial assistance to cancer patients living in (or being treated in) Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, and Onondaga Counties. If you missed the event but would like to make a financial donation, please go to thejmcf.org.