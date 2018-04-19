NYS Police Ask For Help Finding Teen Who Never Made it To School

The New York State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Western New York teen who never made it to school.

Bailey Vanderwall disappeared without boarding her school bus on April 16, 2018. Police are looking for any information you might have.

The State Police are looking for Bailey M. Vanderwall. She's 16-year-old - 5'10" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long red hair and brown eyes.

Bailey was last seen wearing a purple coat, gray Ugg boots, and a bright green backpack. Bailey never boarded the bus for school on Monday, April 16, 2018. Investigators have been working around the clock trying to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 585-398-4100 or the Ontario County Sheriff's Department at 585-394-4560.

Please share this post and keep an eye out for this young lady.