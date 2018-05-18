New York State Making It Easier To Buy College Textbooks

One thing many college students hate about the whole education process, is text books. Not the content inside, but the cost. It usually costs an arm and leg for these books, and when you return them to the school for a refund, generally you will only get a few dollars. New York State is trying to make that process a little easier for many.

WIBX is reporting that millions of dollars have been allocated for a second year in a row to help students enrolled in New York's public colleges off-set the high cost of textbooks. The news was released this week that funding for the Open Education Resources initiative includes $8 million for the State University of New York and the City University of New York.

The state program offers free high-quality books and other materials for downloading, editing and sharing.

My only complaint, where was this when I was in college?