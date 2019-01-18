The National Weather Service ( NWS ) says heavy snow is expected at rates of 1 - 2 inches per hour with gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in CNY.

Make your preparations for this snow storm before it hits. Travel may be next to impossible during the heaviest snowfall according to NWS .

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for CNY with a "higher confidence/slight increase in amounts for the location of heaviest snow."

Saturday snow develops west to east and continues through Sunday morning.

Snowfall rates will be 1” to 2” per hour and possibly heavier at times during this weather event.

Tom Moore, Lead Forecaster/Historian at Weather Concierge , has updated his predictions for the first snow storm of 2019.

For Rome and Utica will be more likely 10"-15" of snow or so with heavier amounts (15"-20")down toward Norwich/Cooperstown to just west of Albany...

Sunday night through Monday we'll have dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 35 below zero with actual temperatures still near or below zero, areas of blowing and drifting snow, lake effect snow showers and flurries will also persist across much of Central NY. DO NOT FORGET YOUR PETS!!!

Governor Cuomo said in a released statement:

"The forecasts continue to show New York is set to receive a significant snowfall over the next several days and it is imperative that New Yorkers stay informed and take every precaution before these storms hit...We are monitoring these storms closely and are ready to deploy significant state resources and personnel so that we can quickly respond to any community"

