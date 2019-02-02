Now Official: Saratoga Racing to Start Sooner This Summer

In November, we reported here and on NewsChannel 13 that serious discussions were being held about the expansion of the Saratoga racing meet this summer and that if it were to occur, opening day would be July 11 with five day race weeks with the track dark on Mondays and Tuesdays. Late Saturday morning, Mark Mulholland reported all of that has been not only further discussed, but now voted on and approved.

The 2019 Saratoga meet will start one week earlier than "normal" and will still run through Labor Day adding up to somewhat-recently traditional 40 day stretch.

This vote and decision comes shortly after the resignation of NYRA President & CEO Chris Kay.

Perhaps the biggest piece of news from WNYT's Mark Mulholland today (most will say a Saratoga expansion is not a surprise) is that the 2020 meet is also expected to be longer. Could we see Saratoga Race Course open in time for the Fourth of July?