November 2018 New Music Releases
Record Store Day's Black Friday edition will get all of the headlines, but this list of November 2018 New Music Releases has plenty of other things going for it.
The month's big trend is expanded reissues, including key albums by the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Metallica, among others. Bob Dylan and Def Leppard take in-depth looks back too. There is also new music on the way from the likes of John Mellencamp, Mark Knopfler, Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel, Smashing Pumpkins and Ted Nugent.
Look for new live offerings from the Rolling Stones and David Bowie. Oh, and tons and tons of cool Record Store Day stuff, of course – including a reunion of the Alice Cooper band.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
Nov. 2
Badfinger, Badfinger (expanded edition); Wish You Were Here (expanded edition)
Bob Dylan, More Blood, More Tracks (6-CD set)
Eagles, Legacy (11-CDs, 'Hell Freezes Over' DVD, 'Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne' Blu-ray)
Marianne Faithfull, Negative Capability
Metallica, … And Justice for All (reissue)
Moody Blues, In Search of the Lost Chord: 50th Anniversary Edition
Mott the Hoople, Mental Train: The Island Years 1969-71 (six-disc box set)
Richard Lloyd [Television], The Countdown
Rolling Stones, Sympathy for the Devil (Blu-ray)
Tenacious D, Post-Apocalypto
Nov. 9
Beatles, The Beatles (expanded reissue)
Brian Setzer Orchestra, Christmas Rocks! Live (Blu-ray)
Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (DVD)
Jethro Tull, This Was: 50th Anniversary Edition
Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set
Red Dragon Cartel [Jake E. Lee], Patina
Ted Nugent, The Music Made Me Do It
Warren Zevon, Bad Luck Streak in Dancing School
Nov. 16
Chris Cornell, Chris Cornell (career anthology)
Fleetwood Mac, 50 Years: Don’t Stop (3-CD set)
John Mellencamp, Other People’s Stuff
Lee Michaels, Nice Day For Something; Tailface (reissues)
Marillion, Live in Glasgow
Mark Knopfler, Down the Road Wherever
Police, Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings (six-LP vinyl box)
Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet: 50th Anniversary Edition
Rolling Stones, Voodoo Lounge Uncut (DVD)
Rush, Hemispheres: 40th Anniversary Edition
Smashing Pumpkins, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1
Tom Petty, The Best of Everything (2-CD set)
Nov. 20
David Byrne, True Stories (DVD)
Nov. 23: Black Friday RSD
–Record Store Day Exclusives
Alice Cooper, Live From the Astroturf
Anthrax, Kings Among Scotland
B-52's, Cosmic Thing
Blue Cheer, The '67 Demos
Blue Oyster Cult, Some Enchanted Evening: Legacy Edition
Byrds, Sweetheart of the Rodeo: Legacy Edition
Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive Vol. 2 1980-1983
Cliff Richard, Rise Up
Collective Soul, Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid
Devo, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
The Doors, An American Prayer
Dio, 'Holy Diver': Live at 35
Flaming Lips, The Mushroom Tapes
Grateful Dead, Playing in the Band, Seattle, WA 5/21/74
Iggy & the Stooges, Rare Power
Jerry Garcia Acoustic Band, Almost Acoustic (CD + vinyl)
Jimi Hendrix Experience, Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Mono EP)
Keith Richards, Run Rudolph Run: 40th Anniversary
Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (vinyl)
Paul McCartney, "I Don't Know / Come On To Me" (single)
Rage Against the Machine, Live & Rare
Ramones, Live In Glasgow December 19, 1977
Stone Temple Pilots, Live 2018
Talking Heads, Remain In Light
Todd Rundgren, Something / Anything?
Weezer, "Africa" (shaped picture disc)
Yes, Time and a Word
–RSD Firsts
America, Highlights From Heritage: Home Recordings/Demos 1970-1973
Bob Marley & the Wailers, Catch a Fire
Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good" (single)
Eric Clapton, Happy Xmas
Frank Zappa, We're Only In It For the Money
Guns N' Roses, "Shadow of Your Love" (single)
Harry Nilsson, The Nilsson Popeye Demos
Joan Jett, Bad Reputation: Music From the Original Motion Picture
Judas Priest, Rocka Rolla
Smithereens, B-Sides: The Beatles
Soul Asylum, The Twin Tone Years
U2, "Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me" (EP)
Zombies, Odessey and Oracle (picture disc)
–RSD Limited / Regional
Al Jardine, A Postcard From California
Mamas and the Papas, The Complete Singles
Nov. 30
Big Brother & the Holding Company, Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills
Creedence Clearwater Revival: Studio Albums Collection (7-LP vinyl box)
David Bowie, Glastonbury 2000
Def Leppard, The Story So Far: The Best Of; Hysteria: The Singles (Vinyl)
Fall, 58 Golden Greats (three-disc box set)
Tower of Power, You Ought to Be Havin’ Fun: The Columbia / Epic Anthology
Coming in December and Beyond
Jason Becker, Triumphant Hearts [Neal Schon, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Trevor Rabin, others]
Van Morrison, The Prophet Speaks
Altitudes & Attitude [Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello], Get It Out
Joe Jackson, Fool