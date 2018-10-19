Record Store Day's Black Friday edition will get all of the headlines, but this list of November 2018 New Music Releases has plenty of other things going for it.

The month's big trend is expanded reissues, including key albums by the Beatles , Jimi Hendrix and Metallica , among others. Bob Dylan and Def Leppard take in-depth looks back too. There is also new music on the way from the likes of John Mellencamp , Mark Knopfler , Jake E. Lee 's Red Dragon Cartel, Smashing Pumpkins and Ted Nugent .

Look for new live offerings from the Rolling Stones and David Bowie . Oh, and tons and tons of cool Record Store Day stuff, of course – including a reunion of the Alice Cooper band.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Nov. 2

Badfinger, Badfinger (expanded edition); Wish You Were Here (expanded edition)

Bob Dylan, More Blood, More Tracks (6-CD set)

Eagles, Legacy (11-CDs, 'Hell Freezes Over' DVD, 'Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne' Blu-ray)

Marianne Faithfull, Negative Capability

Metallica, … And Justice for All (reissue)

Moody Blues, In Search of the Lost Chord: 50th Anniversary Edition

Mott the Hoople, Mental Train: The Island Years 1969-71 (six-disc box set)

Richard Lloyd [Television], The Countdown

Rolling Stones, Sympathy for the Devil (Blu-ray)

Tenacious D, Post-Apocalypto

Nov. 9

Beatles, The Beatles (expanded reissue)

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Christmas Rocks! Live (Blu-ray)

Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (DVD)

Jethro Tull, This Was: 50th Anniversary Edition

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set

Red Dragon Cartel [Jake E. Lee], Patina

Ted Nugent, The Music Made Me Do It

Warren Zevon, Bad Luck Streak in Dancing School

Nov. 16

Chris Cornell, Chris Cornell (career anthology)

Fleetwood Mac, 50 Years: Don’t Stop (3-CD set)

John Mellencamp, Other People’s Stuff

Lee Michaels, Nice Day For Something; Tailface (reissues)

Marillion, Live in Glasgow

Mark Knopfler, Down the Road Wherever

Police, Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings (six-LP vinyl box)

Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet: 50th Anniversary Edition

Rolling Stones, Voodoo Lounge Uncut (DVD)

Rush, Hemispheres: 40th Anniversary Edition

Smashing Pumpkins, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1

Tom Petty, The Best of Everything (2-CD set)

Nov. 20

David Byrne, True Stories (DVD)

Nov. 23: Black Friday RSD

– Record Store Day Exclusives

Alice Cooper, Live From the Astroturf

Anthrax, Kings Among Scotland

B-52's, Cosmic Thing

Blue Cheer, The '67 Demos

Blue Oyster Cult, Some Enchanted Evening: Legacy Edition

Byrds, Sweetheart of the Rodeo: Legacy Edition

Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive Vol. 2 1980-1983

Cliff Richard, Rise Up

Collective Soul, Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid

Devo, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

The Doors, An American Prayer

Dio, 'Holy Diver': Live at 35

Flaming Lips, The Mushroom Tapes

Grateful Dead, Playing in the Band, Seattle, WA 5/21/74

Iggy & the Stooges, Rare Power

Jerry Garcia Acoustic Band, Almost Acoustic (CD + vinyl)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Mono EP)

Keith Richards, Run Rudolph Run: 40th Anniversary

Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (vinyl)

Paul McCartney, "I Don't Know / Come On To Me" (single)

Rage Against the Machine, Live & Rare

Ramones, Live In Glasgow December 19, 1977

Stone Temple Pilots, Live 2018

Talking Heads, Remain In Light

Todd Rundgren, Something / Anything?

Weezer, "Africa" (shaped picture disc)

Yes, Time and a Word

– RSD Firsts

America, Highlights From Heritage: Home Recordings/Demos 1970-1973

Bob Marley & the Wailers, Catch a Fire

Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good" (single)

Eric Clapton, Happy Xmas

Frank Zappa, We're Only In It For the Money

Guns N' Roses, "Shadow of Your Love" (single)

Harry Nilsson, The Nilsson Popeye Demos

Joan Jett, Bad Reputation: Music From the Original Motion Picture

Judas Priest, Rocka Rolla

Smithereens, B-Sides: The Beatles

Soul Asylum, The Twin Tone Years

U2, "Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me" (EP)

Zombies, Odessey and Oracle (picture disc)

– RSD Limited / Regional

Al Jardine, A Postcard From California

Mamas and the Papas, The Complete Singles

Nov. 30

Big Brother & the Holding Company, Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Studio Albums Collection (7-LP vinyl box)

David Bowie, Glastonbury 2000

Def Leppard, The Story So Far: The Best Of; Hysteria: The Singles (Vinyl)

Fall, 58 Golden Greats (three-disc box set)

Tower of Power, You Ought to Be Havin’ Fun: The Columbia / Epic Anthology

Coming in December and Beyond

Jason Becker, Triumphant Hearts [Neal Schon, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Trevor Rabin, others]

Van Morrison, The Prophet Speaks

Altitudes & Attitude [Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello], Get It Out

Joe Jackson, Fool