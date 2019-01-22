Non-Stop Flights From Albany to Myrtle Beach For $49

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Allegiant has announced non stop flights from Albany International Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for under 50 bucks!

Starting June 5, 2019, Allegiant has announced fares as low as $49 from Albany to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during their introductory period in June. Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue sats:

“We’re excited to grow again in one of our newest cities, Albany...We’re sure Albany-area travelers will appreciate the opportunity to get away to beautiful Myrtle Beach on these convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights to enjoy all that the Grand Strand has to offer.” [CBS6Albany]

The new route out of Albany International Airport will be seasonal and run twice weekly. Allegiant currently serves the following cities from Albany International Airport.

  • Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, FL (PGD)
  • Daytona Beach / Sanford, FL (SFB)
  • Orlando / Sanford, FL (SFB)
  • St. Pete / Clearwater / Tampa, FL (PIE)
  • Tampa Bay, FL (PIE)

[CBS6Albany]

Source: Non-Stop Flights From Albany to Myrtle Beach For $49
Filed Under: air travel, airplane, albany, myrtle beach, south carolina, vacation
Categories: Featured, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top