Non-Stop Flights From Albany to Myrtle Beach For $49

Allegiant has announced non stop flights from Albany International Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for under 50 bucks!

Starting June 5, 2019, Allegiant has announced fares as low as $49 from Albany to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during their introductory period in June. Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue sats:

“We’re excited to grow again in one of our newest cities, Albany...We’re sure Albany-area travelers will appreciate the opportunity to get away to beautiful Myrtle Beach on these convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights to enjoy all that the Grand Strand has to offer.” [ CBS6Albany ]

The new route out of Albany International Airport will be seasonal and run twice weekly. Allegiant currently serves the following cities from Albany International Airport .

Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, FL (PGD)

Daytona Beach / Sanford, FL (SFB)

Orlando / Sanford, FL (SFB)

St. Pete / Clearwater / Tampa, FL (PIE)

Tampa Bay, FL (PIE)

