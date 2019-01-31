Nitro Circus Live Coming To CNY

The adrenaline-fueled high flying action of Nitro Circus is bringing their thrills to Central New York this spring.

Nitro Circus Live features the best athletes in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, Skate, Scooter and more, including multiple X Games medalists. You'll see them attempt record-breaking feats and spectacular stunts for an action-packed show that is fun for fans of all ages.

Their huge stage set features the Giganta ramp – now with its biggest takeoff yet – launching riders five stories into the air. The all-star roster will also send it with jaw-dropping tricks you won’t see anywhere else, plus you'll get to see their daredevils ride crazy new contraptions.

Take a look at just some of the amazing stunts and tricks the Nitro Circus crew pulls off at their shows:

Nitro Circus Live will bring their You Got This Tour to NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse on Saturday, June 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

You can get information about the lineup and get tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 11 at NitroCircus.com .