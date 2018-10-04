Nirvana Reunion Show With Surviving Members Happening?

It would appear that the Foo Fighters are teasing some sort of Nirvana reunion with surviving members of the band. The group shared a cryptic video on Twitter that features footage from a surprise gig performed by Dave Grohl , Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear following the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. They were joined by various special guests, including Joan Jett, Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth), St. Vincent, John McCauley (Deer Tick) and J. Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.).

What's even more interesting is that the distorted audio in the clip is actually Nirvana's "Serve the Servants" played backwards. (Thanks to the Redditors who uncovered that one.)

This discussion surrounds the Foo's headlining set this weekend at Cal Jam Festival in San Bernardino, Calif. Also scheduled to appear is Novoselic‘s current band Giants in the Trees.

Furthermore, the band tweeted before dropping the teaser, saying in response to Cal Jam hype, "CAN'T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned..." It was also retweeted by the official Nirvana account.

We are following this story closely and will update you as soon as we receive any new developments.

