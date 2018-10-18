Over the last five years, the surviving members of Nirvana — Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic — have reunited on two nights for three special performances. The first came at the band's 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, immediately followed by an intimate gig at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York the same night. The next came earlier this month during the encore of the Foo Fighters ' headlining Cal Jam performance . While a full tour seems unlikely, it appears the door has been left open for select reunion events.

“After we played the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I considered the idea that, if there was an opportunity, we could do it again," Grohl said in a new issue of Kerrang! (via Alternative Nation ). "But it’s delicate territory," he asserted, adding, "and you can’t treat it like just another show. It’s very complicated, and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.”

Joining Grohl and Novoselic at the reunion performances were Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear while Joan Jett and Dear Tick's John McCauley split vocal duties. “Personally, it was great to play with those guys again and to play those songs," Novoselic stated, noting he doesn't want the reunion shows to become a "regular thing" and that it "won't become a whole circus."

As for the prospect of writing together, the bassist looked back at the Grammy award-winning collaboration with Smear and Beatles legend Paul McCartney . “I don’t see why not," Novoselic affirmed. "Maybe if the right circumstances present themselves we’d do it, because we’ve done it before with Pat and with Paul McCartney on 'Cut Me Some Slack,' so why not?”

At the Cal Jam reunion set, the band performed six songs: "Serve the Servants," Scentless Apprentice," "In Bloom," "Breed," "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "All Apologies."

