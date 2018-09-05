Krist Novoselic recently reunited with former bandmate Dave Grohl ; Novoselic joined the Foo Fighters onstage Saturday (September 1) for a cover of the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips.” Nirvana covered that song on their Incesticide album, and fans criticized the performance saying that it was disrespectful to reconvene without Kurt Cobain .

Novoselic responded to the critics on Twitter, jokingly saying, "We tried to get a hold of him for this gig - as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through. The phone just kept ringing & ringing. Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993."

Novoselic and Grohl have reunited multiple times since Cobain died in 1994; Novoselic played on the 2013 tour to support Grohl's Sound City documentary, and Novoselic played on that album's "Cut Me Some Slack," which featured Paul McCartney on vocals.

Novoselic and Grohl also played together in 2016 at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party. They covered David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World," which Nirvana covered on their MTV Unplugged in New York album.

Top 30 Grunge Albums of All Time