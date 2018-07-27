Campaign Launched to Stage a Nirvana Reunion – with Chad Kroeger?

A Facebook campaign has been launched with the aim of staging a Nirvana reunion, but with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger taking the late Kurt Cobain ’s place. Launched by the Be Reet online community, the show would allegedly take place on Jan. 1, 2019 at the Nirvana Hair and Beauty Bar in Manchester, U.K.

The post features Kroeger superimposed onto a photo of Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic plus touring guitarist Pat Smear, accompanied by a caption reading “the campaign begins here.” It soon drew comments, including: “Will Hole reform with Avril Lavigne?” “Hopefully this is as good as Metallica at Joe's Crab Shack was a few years ago,” and “The one in the middle looks like the guy from Foo Fighters .”

Be Reet’s other spoof events include “Looking at this photo of Christian Bale” on Oct. 18, “Ian Brown to Release Album of Opera Classics” on Dec. 21 and “Tea & Biscuits with Lionel Rich-Tea and Limp Bizkit” last Dec. 25.

At time of writing, nearly 900 people had said they were going with another 2,400 interested. NME has already found one music critic who is in favor of the performance actually taking place; he argued that Kroeger displayed “the same power, energy, and no-fucks-given attitude that made Kurt such a poster-boy.”

Tom Connick continued: “He’s spent nearly his whole Nickelback career batting back at the bastards, the perennial whipping boy who’s still standing tall. On-stage, he knowingly takes digs at his own reputation. He doesn’t give a fuck what you think – and neither did Kurt. They’re peas in a pod, in that regard.”