Nine Inch Nails Announce ‘Bad Witch’ EP and U.S. Tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced the release of Bad Witch, a new six-song EP. They also revealed dates for their Cold and Black and Infinite tour of the U.S. that will take place this fall, with the Jesus and Mary Chain slated as the opening act.

The tour begins Sept. 13 with two nights at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix and concludes with four shows at the Palladium in Los Angeles held between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12. In order to cut down on the second-hand ticket market, Nine Inch Nails are eschewing the standard online pre-sale in favor of an in-person pre-sale. It will take place May 19 at the box office for all venues, except for the Red Rocks dates, which will be held May 20 at the Denver Coliseum.

"The promise of a world made better by computing and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing," the band wrote on its website, where you can get full information on each date. "Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We've decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way. We're hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it."

Details for the sale to the general public, which will include online sales, will be announced at a later date.

Bad Witch completes a trilogy of related EPs that began with December 2016's Not the Actual Events and continued last June with Add Violence. Trent Reznor had originally intended to space the EPs six to eight months apart, but he admitted recently a delay was due for a creative reboot. "As we finished Add Violence, we found ourselves … it felt too predictable," he said. "It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for -- what has become the third EP -- to reveal itself to us.”

You can pre-order Bad Witch, along with bundled merchandise, at Nine Inch Nail's web store. Tour dates and track listing are below.

Nine Inch Nails, Cold and Black and Infinite Tour Dates

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Sept. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Sept. 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

Sept. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

Sept. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest

Sept. 24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

Oct. 20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

Oct. 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

Oct. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Nov. 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Nov. 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Dec. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium