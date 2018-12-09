Nikki Sixx Writing With John 5, Planning ‘Trilogy’ Project

Sixx: A.M. may have gone on hiatus, but Nikki Sixx is never one to rest on his laurels. The bassist has been working on music over the past year and it appears he has some big plans in motion for 2019.

The musician teased a bit of what's to come in an Instagram post, stating, "Officially start working on a new album tomorrow as part of my trilogy project for 2019. Very excited to be working with a handful of different producers and artists to pull the vision that's been haunting me together."

It didn't take long for one of the contributors to be revealed, as Sixx also posted a photo of himself with John 5 , though we're not sure the white-haired guy in the red suit with them is a contributor to the trilogy project.

Sixx and the Rob Zombie guitarist have strengthened their musical friendship over the past year. Back in April, Sixx made a guest appearance at one of John 5's shows in Los Angeles, taking on the Motley Crue classic "Shout at the Devil." Sixx is also expected to turn up in the upcoming John 5 and the Creatures video for "Zoinks!" that's due on New Years Day. Sixx also hinted that he'd be playing some bass with John 5, potentially on tour.

While little else is known about Sixx's trilogy at this point, the bassist has certainly been keeping busy. He recently spent time with his Motley Crue bandmates working on some new tracks for their upcoming big screen biopic, The Dirt , that's due in March .

Meanwhile, even though James Michael and DJ Ashba have been working on their own band Pyromantic , it appears as though there could be some Sixx: A.M. music in Sixx's future as well, as he recently told a Twitter follower asking about the group's status, "We have a lot of cool new music coming next year."