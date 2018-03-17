The documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happpened? takes you behind the scenes of one of the most interesting movies never made: Tim Burton’s Superman Lives , which was going to be his attempt to do to the Man of Steel what he had previously done to Batman. The film was cast, the scripts were written, costumes were designed, but before cameras could roll Warners pulled the plug. Eventually, after many more screenplay drafts and directors, we wound up getting Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns . But we never got Tim Burton’s Superman, who would have been played by none other than Nicolas Cage . Cage, one of the biggest Superman fans on this or any planet (he named his kid Kal-El!), never got to play his hero.

20 years later, though, this story will finally get its happy ending. Cage will at last play the Man of Steel in, per USA Today , Teen Titans GO! to the Movies . Cage joins other previously announced voice talents like Halsey playing Wonder Woman and Lil Yachty playing Green Lantern. Producer Sam Register told the publication:

Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast.

I know this is just a cameo, but I can’t wait to hear this. Cage has a very distinctive voice. It should shine through his scenes. And I hope he gets to rave about dinosaur bones or eating peaches or something. Let Cage be Cage being Superman. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies opens on July 27.