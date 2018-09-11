UPDATE: It looks like the viral Facebook video has been removed. In case you still want to hear how the performance sounded, check out the YouTube clip below.

People don't seem to realize that Nickelback have a history of covering songs from iconic metal bands during their live shows. A quick YouTube search reveals a number of instances of them performing tracks from Pantera to AC/DC . A rendition of Metallica 's "Sad But True," however, has gone viral on Facebook over the last week, garnering well over 4 million views from 70 thousand shares and counting. The premise of the clip getting so much attention is that people are surprised (and also mad) that the band sounds so good.

The video, which has a title that ironically misspells the band's name, is a simple but effective approach. A seemingly endless amount of comments across both Facebook and Twitter have expressed either outright defense of the band, or anger at an example that creates difficulty in disputing their talent.

What do you think? Have you ever seen Nickelback live? Do think they deserve all the hate they get? How do you you feel about the cover? Leave us a comment with your thoughts.

