New York’s Favorite Halloween Candies Proves We’ll Eat Anything

The two candies that allegedly make up New York's "favorites" are so gross, it'll make you question whether we should ever be allowed in the candy aisle again.

Every year, candystore.com releases it's list of the most popular Halloween candies by state. Some states, like Texas (Peanut Butter Cups) and North Carolina (M&Ms) have perfectly acceptable candies. But not New York.

Our favorite candies are:

Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn Hot Tamales

Come on, my fellow New Yorkers...no chocolate? What kind of insanity is this?

Sour Patch Kids are like Gummy Bears, if you dropped those gummy bears on the beach and they got sand on them. And Hot Tamales - those are the punishment of the candy world, the candy you try to slip to the friend you don't really like.

Let's just say we could get past the Sour Patch Kids, the Hot Tamales, and the egregious lack of ANY chocolate. Candy Corn?

Let's just get this out of the way: CANDY CORN IS NOT CANDY. IT IS DECORATION.

You want to make a wreath out of Candy Corn? Great idea. You want to pour some at the bottom of a candle holder? Party on. But who eats Candy Corn for fun? They taste like a cross between a candle and the dirt you dropped the Sour Patch Kid in. It's the kind of candy you only eat accidentally because you don't realize it is actually DECORATION.

I don't know New York . I have concerns about you.