Have you ever wanted to take part in a adventure across New York? Grab your bikes and get ready for the the 21st Annual " Cycle The Erie Canal Tour " taking place in July.

This bike ride is over the course of eight-days, and 400-miles from Buffalo to Albany. It is set to happen July 7th - 14th. Along the way, canal historians and local experts will introduce riders to the people, places and things that make the Erie Canal so important to the history of New York and the nation.

The Rome Sentinel reports that cyclists will visit some of upstate’s most iconic attractions including; the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls, and Fort Stanwix in Rome. With the mostly-flat and traffic-free Erie Canalway Trail, the tour offers unparalleled cycling for all ages and abilities.

Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes camping accommodations each evening with restrooms and showers; eight hearty breakfasts and six dinners; two refreshment stops daily stocked with fruit, snacks and beverages; SAG support and baggage transport; daily cue sheets and marked routes; entertainment and historic presentations every evening; and guided tours of the Canal, historic sites, museums and other attractions."

The registration fee for the full tour is $835 for adults and $455 for youths ages 6-17 and non-cycling participants. You can register online today.