New York State Police Searching For Missing Norwood Teen

New York State Police are searching for this missing 15-year-old male who has been missing since Friday, June 8th, 2018.

Police say he was last seen leaving from the Norwood-Norfolk Central School on Friday wearing gray shorts and a red hooded sweatshirt at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Xavier A. Orologio is 5'9" and approximately weights 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

New York State Police