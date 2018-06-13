New York State Police Searching For Missing Norwood Teen
New York State Police are searching for this missing 15-year-old male who has been missing since Friday, June 8th, 2018.
Police say he was last seen leaving from the Norwood-Norfolk Central School on Friday wearing gray shorts and a red hooded sweatshirt at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Xavier A. Orologio is 5'9" and approximately weights 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
New York State Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Massena at (518) 873-2750.