New York State Health Officials Issue Raw Milk Warning

State health officials have issued a warning in regards to drinking raw milk or other dairy products. The warning was issued after New York State resident was diagnosed with an infection caused by a bacteria found in unpasteurized milk from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - Miller's Biodiversity Farm.

The Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture and Markets determined the likely source to be infected with RB51, a strain of the Brucella abortus bacteria.

The state says Brucellosis (caused by the bacteria) can result in fever, sweats, chills, weight loss, headache, fatigue and pain in the muscles and joints. Symptoms may appear for up to six months after exposure. Severe cases may cause infections of the bones, joints, reproductive organs, central nervous system or lining of the heart, as well as fetal loss in pregnant women. Pasteurization prior to consumption kills the bacteria by heating the milk to a certain temperature for a certain length of time.

This is the third case of an individual infected with RB51 because of raw milk in the United States in the past two years. The first two, who live in Texas and New Jersey, were diagnosed in 2017. The most recent person is being treated and is doing well, the advisory said.

They also urge individuals who drink or use such products to immediately throw them out and contact their doctors about treatment. Pet owners who are concerned should talk to their veterinarians.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "We are working with our counterparts in the New York State Department of Health, as well as authorities in Pennsylvania, to investigate this illness, which resulted from the purchase and consumption of raw cow's milk. We want to remind New York consumers about the potential danger of buying raw milk from this company and others like it."

