No shoes, no shirt, no dirt bikes. In a Schenectady Price Chopper, one man was arrested after riding a dirt bike in the store.

CBS 6 News reports that 23 year old Traitin Knight was arrested the man arrested after riding at the Price Chopper on Eastern Ave. in Schenectady.

Equipped with a Go Pro camera, Knight recorded the entire :60 video and shared it on his Facebook page.

The video starts with him revving his bike in the parking lot, before taking off and zooming past employees and shoppers. He even pops a wheelie in a relatively high traffic area and then is seen zooming out of a separate exit before the video ends."

Going forward, just skip bringing your dirt bike to the store.