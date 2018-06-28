New York Governor Warns Residents to Brace for Extreme Heat

According to the New York State Department of Health, when it comes to weather-related deaths, heat is the “greatest weather-related killer in the United States.”

As the state of New York braces for a massive heat wave through Monday, July 2nd, Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging residents to prepare for extreme heat and humidity, both of which can be life-threatening.

On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office issued a statement in which the Governor encourages people to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors over the next few days, especially those who are young, elderly, who exercise and work outdoors, and who have respiratory diseases such as asthma.