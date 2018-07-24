New York Bigfoot Sightings On The Rise

Things are “getting squatchy” here in New York. Recently, the New York Bigfoot Society Head Field Researcher Gary Robusto held a meeting about seven years worth of Bigfoot sightings across New York.

Watertown Daily News reports that Robusto held a lecture at the Woodgate Hall in Woodgate, near Old Forge talking all things Bigfoot.

“Overall, the New York Bigfoot Society examines evidence of the possible existence of Sasquatch. We conduct research on possible Bigfoot activity and visit homes to investigate claims. We are traveling constantly,” Mr. Robusto said."

Mr. Robusto uses various technology while out searching for Bigfoot including: GoPro cameras, flare thermal cameras, full-spectrum cameras and high-definition audio equipment. He claims that the Adirondacks are the perfect breeding ground for Bigfoots:

Mr. Robusto tells of a breeding-ground in the Adirondacks where the sasquatches are consistently seen year-after-year around the same time, presumably for mating purposes. “There was one interesting case, a New York City person who had moved to the Catskills area reported a sighting of a Bigfoot in the backyard, gray-colored. We looked into it and found that, miraculously, it was the same family unit we had been researching when a friend back in the 70s saw them, but they were darker colored back then,” Mr. Robusto said."

Have you seen Bigfoots in Upstate?

