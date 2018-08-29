New York 2018 Fall Foliage Map

The 2018 Fall Foliage Map is the best way to plan for the change of leaves. When will peak happen in Central and Upstate New York?

The map provided by Smoky Mountains has a break down of important dates coming up. Here's a breakdown for New York:

September 10th - We will see minimal change in Central New York and Upstate.

September 17th - We will see partial to patchy change in Central New York and Upstate.

September 24th - We will see mostly partial conditions here in Central New York and Upstate.

October 1st- We will be near peak here in Central New York and Upstate.

October 8th - We will be right at peak here in Central New York and Upstate.

October 15th - We will be past peak here in Central New York and Upstate.

October 22nd - ALL of New York will be passed peak.

Remember, this map is not 100%. No tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year. Check out the full map for the entire country .

BONUS VIDEO