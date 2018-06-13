New Team in Central New York for Soccer Moms (and Dads and Kids)

Two big soccer headlines on Wednesday, June 13, 2018--one out of Moscow, Russia and another in Utica, New York--will have a major impact on the Mohawk Valley.

First for our area, there's a brand new team that will be sharing the Adirondack Bank Center with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. The announcement at the Aud of the new professional indoor team will mean lots of community involvement and excitement for Central New York families with young soccer players and for individuals who love the game.

Utica City FC (or Football Club), its name and logo fashioned after European teams with similar names, will join the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) for the upcoming 2018-19 season. They'll play a 24-game season from December through March, with half the games inside the Aud. Season tickets go on sale this Thursday.

The MASL is the same league featuring teams in other cities like Chicago and Kansas City where soccer is booming. Utica will be one of the smaller markets with a franchise.

If Utica City FC has a familiar look to soccer fans, it's no coincidence; the Syracuse Silver Knights are moving from the Salt City to the Mohawk Valley for a better deal in Utica. Expect to see the Utica City FC players appearing at schools and participating in youth soccer camps and clinics year-round, just as they've done in Syracuse.

The big announcement in Utica coincides with the advent of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and news that United States, Canada and Mexico and their joint North American proposal has successfully landed the 2026 World Cup.

Has soccer finally arrived (again) in the U.S.? Will you support professional indoor soccer in Utica?