New on Netflix: March 2019

Netflix’s new monthly lineup for March includes their usual mix of classic titles (Crouching Tiger Hidden DragonApollo 13Wet Hot American Summer!) and tons of originals — like the Ben Affleck thriller Triple Frontier and The Dirt, the biopic about the debauched misadventures of the band Motley Crue.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to the streaming service next month:

Coming in March to Netflix

On My Block: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the wake of a tragedy and Jamal's valuable discovery, the friends lean on each other like never before as they deal with the repercussions.

Avail. 3/1/19

A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind-- NETFLIX FILM
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/2/19

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/3/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/19

Disney's Christopher Robin

Avail. 3/6/19

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/19

Doubt
The Order-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/8/19

After Life-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM
Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Shadow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/12/19

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/13/19

Triple Frontier-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/15/19

A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM
Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM
If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Death & Robots-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Robozuna: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/16/19

Green Door-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/19

Amy Schumer Growing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/19

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/22/19
Carlo & Malik-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charlie's Colorforms City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Delhi Crime-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un crimen: Colosio-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
Most Beautiful Thing-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selling Sunset-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dirt-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/26/19

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/28/19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/29/19

15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM
Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM
Osmosis-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Highwaymen-- NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Cocaine Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Traitors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Avail. 3/30/19

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Avail. 3/31/19

El sabor de las margaritas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

