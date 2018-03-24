What’s New on Netflix: April 2018

No fooling, April has a ton of new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix , including many ( many ) new Netflix originals. Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star in The Week Of , a comedy about a wedding gone very very wrong, Jay-Z is the latest guest on David Letterman’s Netflix interview series, and there are still new episodes of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale each weekend. There’s also the festival hit Kodachrome starring Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris, and an intriguing sounding film called I Am Not an Easy Man , about what happens when “a shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author.” Wowsers.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month:

Avail. 4/1/18

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (New episodes weekly)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu : Season 3 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/2/18

La Piloto : Season 1

Avail. 4/3/18

Fary Is the New Black

Avail. 4/5/18

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Avail. 4/6/18

6 Balloons - Netflix Film

Amateur - Netflix Film

Fastest Car : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Money Heist : Part 2 - Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z - Netflix Original

Orbiter 9 - Netflix Film

Ram Dass, Going Home - Netflix Original

The 4th Company - Netflix Film

The Boss Baby: Back in Business : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente - Netflix Original

Troy: Fall of a City : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/7/18

24 Hours to Live

Avail. 4/9/18

AMO : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets - Netflix Film

Avail. 4/13/18

Chef's Table: Pastry - Netflix Original

Come Sunday - Netflix Film

I Am Not An Easy Man - Netflix Film

Lost in Space : Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again : Season 2 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Avail. 4/17/18

The Chalet : Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special : Collection - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Chasing the Dragon

Avail. 4/20/18

Aggretsuko : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Dope : Season 2 - Netflix Original

Dude - Netflix Film

Kodachrome - Netflix Film

Mercury 13 - Netflix Film

Spy Kids: Mission Critical : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/21/18

The Letdown : Season 1 - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife : Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up - Netflix Original

Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis - Netflix Film

Avail. 4/27/18

3% : Season 2 - Netflix Original

Bobby Kennedy for President - Netflix Original

Candy Jar - Netflix Film

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey : Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Week Of - Netflix Film