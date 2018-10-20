What’s New on Amazon Prime: November 2018

With Halloween in the rearview, November on Amazon Prime Video features a whole lot of live football, plus Homecoming , the new Amazon original series starring Julia Roberts. On the movie side of things you’ve got Michael Clayton , The Mexican (with more Julia Roberts), Excalibur , and Made. And if you haven’t gotten your fill of horror in October, you can watch the original Child’s Play and both Hostel films.

Here’s the full list of what’s going to be streaming on Prime Video in November:

November 1

Live Sports

-Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Movies

21 (2008)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

Alice (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999)

Child's Play (1988)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Die Another Day (2002)

Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971)

Excalibur (1981)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Like Water (2011)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Lord of War (2005)

Made (2001)

Making Contact (Joey) (1985)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Girl (1991)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)

The Mexican (2001)

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (2004)

The Red Violin (Le violon rouge) (1998)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Weird Science (1985)

November 2

Series

*Homecoming (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies

Wonder (2017)

November 3

Movies

Kick-Ass (2010)

November 6

Series

The Durrells in Corfu , Season 3

November 8

Live Sports

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

November 9

Series

*Beat (Prime Original series), Season 1

*Little Big Awesome (Prime Original series), Season 1b

*Patriot (Prime Original series), Season 2

November 10

Movies

The Children Act (2017)

November 15

Live Sports

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Series

The Expanse , Season 3

Movies

Gotti (2018)

November 16

Series

*Gymkhana Files (Prime Original series), Season 1

*Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Prime Original series), Season 1a

Movies

*Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive; available on Prime Video shortly following the theatrical release) (2018)

November 17

Movies

McQueen (2018)

Siberia (2018)

November 18

Movies

Condemned (2015)

November 20

Series

*Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece (Prime Original series), Special

*Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas (Prime Original series), Special

Little Women , Season 1

November 21

Movies

Box of Moonlight (1996)

Loving Pablo (2017)

November 22

Movies

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (2016)

November 24

Movies

Downsizing (2017)

November 29

Live Sports

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Movies

Harry Brown (2009)

November 30

Series

*Inside Jokes (Prime Original series) , Season 1

Movies

Sleepless (2017)