New Laws in New York for 2019

The new year brings several new laws in New York state. The minimum wage goes up. Breast feeding mothers will have more options and the #Metoo movement is creating new sexual harassment policies.

Workers in New York will see a little more in their paycheck in 2019 as the minimum wage increases across the state. Depending on where you work will depend on how much more you'll see.

$15.00 in New York City (11 employees or more)

$13.50 in New York City (10 employees or less)

$12.00 Long Island and Westchester

$11.10 rest of New York state ($12.75 for fast food workers)

Starting January 1, 2019, employees can take 10 weeks to bond with a new child, care for a sick family member, or help loved ones when a family member is deployed abroad on active military service. Wage replacement increases from 50% to 55%.

Starting March 18, 2019, New York City employers must provide diaper changing stations and lactation rooms in state buildings open to public. This policy applies to businesses, including restaurants, stores and movie theaters, as well as State facilities, like parks and DMV offices.

Changing tables will be available to both men and women, and there must be at least one changing table accessible to both genders per publicly-accessible floor.

All New York employees will have to undergo sexual harassment prevention training on an annual basis. The training must be “interactive,” meet certain minimum standards and be completed by October 9, 2019.

All state contractors must submit an affirmation they have a sexual harassment policy and that they provide annual training to all of their employees.