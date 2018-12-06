New Law Takes Away License For Passing a School Bus

A new law in Canada will take away driver's licenses of any motorist who illegally passes a school bus.

The new law begins December 8th in the northeastern maritime province of Prince Edward Island and could help deter drivers from illegally passing buses that have their stop signs activated for boarding or disembarking students.

School bus accidents are on the rise in Canada, especially ones involving young student pedestrians being struck by distracted drivers.

The new law exists only Canada at this time, but U.S. lawmakers are studying the plan, and could move to enact it, to go along with other laws involving school buses . Would you be in favor of a similar penalty for drivers in Central New York ?