New Hartford Route 8 Bridge Project Delayed

The New York State Department of Transportation is extending a travel advisory for the Village of New Hartford.

Work continues to be done and progress continues to be made on the Route 8 bridge over the border between Utica and New Hartford. However, inclement weather at the start of the project has delayed things a bit.

According to Jim Piccola of the NYSDOT, that weather issue has extended the road closings and ramp delays one more day. The bridge and the Route 5/8/12 off ramp will remain closed until Wednesday, August 22nd to allow for safe completion of the bridge deck.

Stay with WIBX and our website for any additional details.

WIBX 950 Source: New Hartford Route 8 Bridge Project Delayed
Filed Under: new hartford, travel advisory
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top