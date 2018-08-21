New Hartford Route 8 Bridge Project Delayed

The New York State Department of Transportation is extending a travel advisory for the Village of New Hartford.

Work continues to be done and progress continues to be made on the Route 8 bridge over the border between Utica and New Hartford. However, inclement weather at the start of the project has delayed things a bit.

According to Jim Piccola of the NYSDOT, that weather issue has extended the road closings and ramp delays one more day. The bridge and the Route 5/8/12 off ramp will remain closed until Wednesday, August 22nd to allow for safe completion of the bridge deck.

Stay with WIBX and our website for any additional details.