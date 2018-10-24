New Hartford Police Looking For Two Missing Girls

New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help in locating two girls who ran away from the House of the Good Shepherd.

Police say 15-year old Jahnelle Chesebro and 16-year old Jenna Fox were last seen on Monday night at around 9:45 leaving the campus on Champlin Avenue.

Jahnelle is pictured in the top photo while Jenna is in the bottom photo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either girl is asked to contact New Hartford Police at (315 724-7111 or (315) 733-6666.