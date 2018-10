New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

16-year old Jenna Fox was reported missing from the House of the Good Shepherd early Monday morning.

Jenna is about 5-foot-7 with strawberry blonde hair.

She's believed to be in the Schenectady-Rotterdam area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.