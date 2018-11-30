New Hannaford Supermarket Will Bring 150 Jobs To Rome

Hannaford Supermarkets has announced plans to build a brand new store in the City of Rome. This new location is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the area.

According to the company the location will be at the corner of Turin and West Chestnut (Route 26 North) Streets.

The building is set to be 49,000 square feet and will offer an alternate option for groceries and essential items for the people of Rome. Accompanying the new store will be the organic products and their name brand "Taste of Inspirations" and "Nature's Place."

The store will also contain a full-service pharmacy, complete with drive-thru. The new Hannaford will also include the 'Hannaford to Go' service, which allows customers to pre-order and pick up their items in the parking lot.

Company spokesman Eric Blom says, "Hannaford is investing in upstate New York because we believe in the area’s future. We are confident that our New York customers will appreciate the added convenience of this location, where they will find everyday low prices, exceptional fresh products and a sustained commitment to the local community."

Rome is the second new-store announcement Hannaford has made in New York within the past four months. In July, Hannaford filed plans to build a store in Ballston. When both stores are open, the company will have 51 stores in New York.