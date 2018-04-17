Tour the Millennium Falcon in the New ‘Solo’ Trailer

The new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer is here and it’s got a ton of new footage. We see more of the testy banter between the young Han Solo ( Alden Ehrenreich ) and young Lando ( Donald Glover ) on the Millennium Falcon, along with more shots from the film’s big space train heist. Also the film’s droid, L3-37, pokes fun at Han and Lando’s “flirting.” Oh boy. That’s definitely a thing now.

With the departure of Phil Lord and Chris Miller (and the arrival of Ron Howard ) during production we still have absolutely no idea how this thing is going to turn out. But there’s some cool-looking stuff in this trailer. Here’s the film’s official synopsis (SPOILER ALERT: It takes place during a star wars):

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25.