New Daily Nonstop Flights From Syracuse To Denver

United Airlines is expanding its service into smaller cities with new flight destinations.

United Airlines is now offering daily non-stop service between Denver and Syracuse Hancock International Airport starting June 6. You'll fly on the two-cabin E-175 regional aircraft, noted as a leader for business travel, seating 70-130 passengers. Tickets are on sale now for June 6 flights.

Denver International Airport is the fifth busiest airport in the U.S. and a major hub for United Airlines with connection flights to Las Vegas, San Diego, Palm Springs, California, Reno, Nevada and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

United currently offers 4 daily flights to Newark, N.J., and Chicago, and 3 daily flights to Washington, D.C.